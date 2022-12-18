A Wodonga man remains in disbelief after witnessing a violent pitch invasion that caused Saturday night's A-League Men Melbourne derby to be abandoned.
Melbourne City fan Aaron Williams was in the crowd at AAMI Park with his son and fiance when the ugly scenes unfolded, as more than 100 Melbourne Victory supporters stormed onto the field at the 20-minute mark.
Mr Williams was sitting in the front row near the halfway line as flares were thrown onto the ground and the situation erupted.
"I was just gobsmacked really. It all happened so quickly," he said.
"I didn't think anything too bad was going happen, but it was just crazy scenes that you don't expect to see.
"I had my son with me and he was definitely concerned at the start, but we were safer sitting where we were instead of trying to leave the stadium in a rush."
The match was called off about 45 minutes later.
Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover was ushered from the field after he was struck in the head by a metal bucket, which cut him open.
Mr Williams said it was "a step in the wrong direction" for the sport, especially given the Socceroos' recent run to the last 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
"It's very disappointing for everyone else to have to miss out. You pay pretty good money to see a quality derby and it just gets ruined by the minority," he said.
However, Mr Williams didn't leave completely let down as Melbourne City players, including one of the Socceroos' World Cup goal-scorers, Mathew Leckie, signed his son's jersey.
