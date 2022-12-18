Last-placed Corowa toppled unbeaten North Albury on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The home team was dismissed for 152 from 39.4 overs, but then ripped through North in two stages to post a stunning 18-run upset.
"It was nice to get the monkey off the back, the boys threw everything at North," delighted coach Jack Thomas offered.
"We've spoken a lot about it this year, that belief that we can take the game on."
In just his second game of the season, Kade Wilson struck 47 runs from 81 deliveries, including four boundaries.
"Kade was working away in Cairns in the first half of the season and then when he got back, he want straight into harvesting," Thomas explained.
Kade was working away in Cairns in the first half of the season and then when he got back, he want straight into harvesting. He's got that grit between the teeth as a bat, but plays his shots as well, so he's got that right balance between defence and attack.- Corowa coach Jack Thomas on Kade Wilson
"He's got that grit between the teeth as a bat, but plays his shots as well, so he's got that right balance between defence and attack."
Opener Arthur Godsal chipped in with 32, striking five fours, while Wilson shared a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket with stand-in captain Jarryd Hatton.
In a major blow for Corowa, regular captain Jarred Lane was forced out late with COVID.
Hatton finished with 17 runs, as Wilson and Patrick Lavis (19) retained the momentum with 28 runs for the sixth wicket.
Corowa had worked its way to 6-148, but then lost 4-4 as Tom Hemsley destroyed the tail to finish with 5-28 from 8.4 overs.
"He's got subtle variations, bowls into the wicket, is very disciplined and sets good fields, a very canny bowler," Thomas praised.
North's innings received a massive kick-start when openers Godsal and Hatton delivered six and eight wides or no-balls respectively,
"It's probably something that's hurt us in a few games," Thomas explained.
"However, when you try to be aggressive and attack those stumps, you're probably going to bowl a few down the leg-side because that rule's so tight."
The visitors opened with a 26-run stand, but then lost 4-6 to slump to 4-32.
Hemsley and Ben Fulford then seized the momentum back with a 64-run partnership.
North worked its way to 6-122, needing only another 31 runs to win and so many times over the years the powerhouse has been able to win those matches.
But Godsal and Hatton smashed the tail as North finished with 134.
Englishman Godsal nabbed 4-30 from nine overs, while Riverina opening bowler Hatton produced his quickest performance of the year to take 4-32.
"'Hatts' has been struggling with his right knee, his delivery leg," Thomas offered.
"We gave him a couple of weeks of to get that right and it seems to have worked.
"He's done some work on his run-up during the week and he looked in a really good rhythm, he bowled sharp, the sharpest he's bowled this year."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ironically, North lost its last game before Christmas last summer against Belvoir, but still won the grand final.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.