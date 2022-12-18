The Border Mail
Corowa defeats North Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial

Updated December 18 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 1:17pm
North Albury's Tom Hemsley was outstanding, snaring 5-28 to restrict Corowa to 152. He then chipped in with 26 runs, but the visitors were too strong, grabbing their first win. Pictures by Ash Smith

Last-placed Corowa toppled unbeaten North Albury on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

