The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Baranduda comes out on top in close contest versus Howlong

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 18 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baranduda's Martyn Allwood puts his full force behind this delivery. He snared one wicket during the win over Howlong. Picture by Ash Smith

While it didn't quite eke out a shock win, Howlong gave Baranduda a reminder of how tight this year's District competition is on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.