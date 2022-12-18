While it didn't quite eke out a shock win, Howlong gave Baranduda a reminder of how tight this year's District competition is on Saturday.
Top ranked Rangers snared a three wicket win over the last placed Spiders, who gave an almighty account of themselves during what, on paper, should have been a whitewash.
Baranduda president Mitchell Ryan was quick to applaud Howlong, mentioning how a 23 point difference between the sides wasn't reflected by how the Spiders carried out their business.
"To their credit, Howlong played really well, they bowled really good lines and batted really well," he said.
"Howlong have got a lot of of good young kids coming through, I think they'll be a really strong force in a few years.
"From what we've seen so far it's a very even competition, any team can beat anyone on their day."
Despite being in some early trouble with the bat, Howlong's Hunter Hall worked hard to raise the bat before being removed for 53.
Captain Steve Wright picked up where Hall had left off, smacking a quickfire unbeaten 53 to carry the Spiders through to 5/162 off their 40 overs.
Zach Leach was Baranduda's standout with the ball, taking 2-23.
A horror start for the league leaders had the Rangers two down with nothing on the board, but Ryan would later alleviate the pressure with a handy innings of 40.
Tim Farrant decided to join the party, blasting 42 runs off 33 balls to drive the required run rate down before Leach (33 not out) rolled in and put the game to bed.
With some established statesmen missing for Baranduda, Ryan was buoyed by performances from the likes of Farrant, Leach and co.
"We were missing a few experienced guys like Dan Dixon, Vince Moran and Aidan Ryan through the middle so it was really good see some of the other guys step up and take on a bit more of an experienced leadership role," he said.
"Tim Farrant really took the game away from them; there was a period after drinks where we were looking at six or seven an over and he just turned it on.
"Within four or five overs, we were only chasing four an over and Zach Leach came in at the end at really put the foot down and the game was over by then.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Those two boys really stood up and took the game away from them.
"We haven't really played our best cricket yet which is quite pleasing to know we can grind out wins when we need to."
Yackandandah keeps pace with the Rangers after it downed Eskdale, in large part due to Jay Hillary's efforts.
Hillary clubbed 78 not out during the seven run victory, which lands Yackandandah level at the top on 39 points.
Elsewhere, a brutish batting show from Mt Beauty's Sulaiman Hussain saw him finish on 90 and grant the Power a 20 run triumph at Bethanga, while Dederang notched a three wicket win over Barnawartha-Chiltern.
Aaron Green starred for the Demons, claiming two wickets and scoring 56 not out.
