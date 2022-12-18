Corowa-Rutherglen's Ryan Eyers is looking to build on his strong finish to this year by adopting the same attacking mentality with Geelong's VFL.
The 19-year-old missed out on last month's AFL Draft, but had already spoken to the Cats about playing state league.
'I went into the Draft open-minded, if it happened, it would have been amazing, but I didn't have too many expectations," he admitted.
"When you play with an AFL-aligned club, like Geelong, the AFL players always get priority, but having spoken to a few coaches the Geelong program stands out because they put a lot of time into the VFL players, you see the likes of (2022 Geelong AFL premiership player) Tom Stewart, who played both local footy and VFL, now playing AFL."
The Geelong program stands out because they put a lot of time into the VFL players.- Corowa-Rutherglen product Ryan Eyers on his VFL move
The 198cm, 85kg Eyers had spent his junior career in either the ruck or forward, but made the move to centre half-back this year.
"At the start of the year I was very defensive, trying to lock up my players, whereas in the last few games, I had the ability to read the play and get off attacking as well," he explained.
"Given that is what AFL clubs look for, the players who can have that balance in offence and defence, not only defending an opponent, but can cut the opposition up the other way.
"Next year I want to have a crack at it in a role I understand a little better and start off the way I finished."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Eyers has nominated GFL club Newtown and Chilwell FC, where older brother Jordan plays, as his second club.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.