St Patrick's have received an early Christmas present with classy bat Mitch O'Brien returning in Cricket Albury-Wodonga.
O'Brien struck 47 in Saturday's win over Albury.
He was planning on having a year off and just playing golf. Once the season got rolling he just missed it and wanted to get back involved. He started in C grade probably a month ago and then played B grade, where he got 80 or 90-odd against North Albury.- Liam Scammell
The Patties trail ladder leaders North by a win with the competition to resume on January 7.
