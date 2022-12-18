The Border Mail

Wangaratta too strong for Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in bowls

By Mason Bayliss
Updated December 18 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 4:09pm
Rutherglen's Michael Dickins looks to gain the advantage against Myrtleford. Picture by Ash Smith

Wangaratta proved its premiership credentials with an impressive win over the top side Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in Ovens and Murray Bowls A1 pennant on Saturday.

