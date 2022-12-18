Wangaratta proved its premiership credentials with an impressive win over the top side Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in Ovens and Murray Bowls A1 pennant on Saturday.
In a tight contest, Wangaratta won by two shots in one of the matches of the season.
Trevor Selwood stepped up into a skipper's position and won convincingly 28-16. He was well supported by Ian Brimblecombe, who also secured a rink victory.
Wodonga travelled to Kiewa and, in tricky conditions, escaped with all 18 points and will go into the Christmas break undefeated with a draw against Wangaratta the only blemish along the way. Wodonga is now nine points clear.
Robert Mitchell and his rink turned in a brilliant performance for Benalla, with the rink running away to a 34-7 win over Yarrawonga.
It set up an overall 21-shot victory against the visitors.
Yarrawonga's Neil Hocking and Steven Day both skipped their rinks to wins, but it wouldn't be enough to overcome the deficit left by Mitchell as Benalla claimed a 94-74 victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
IN OTHER NEWS:
Rutherglen remains inside the top four after beating Myrtleford 91-58.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.