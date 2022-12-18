The Border Mail
Lavington piles on the runs at home to down New City

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 18 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 4:25pm
Lavington's Chris Galvin was in damaging form against New City, clubbing an unbeaten 118 to steer his side to victory in the final game of 2022. Picture by James Wiltshire

A masterful showing with the blade saw Lavington post the competition's biggest total of the season on Saturday, leading to a 94-run victory over New City.

LN

Liam Nash

Local News

