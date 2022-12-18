A masterful showing with the blade saw Lavington post the competition's biggest total of the season on Saturday, leading to a 94-run victory over New City.
At 2-7, the Panthers escaped embarrassment and piled on the runs to reach 6/277 and eventually bowled out the Phoenix for 183.
But it could have well gone the opposite way.
Batting first, Lavington's Sam O'Connor felt the wrath of Riley McGrath as he departed for a duck, and soon after Oscar Lyons would join him in the sheds also without making a score.
Cue Chris Galvin.
The Panthers' opener cranked 14 boundaries on the way to a swashbuckling 118 not out, forming devastating partnerships with Aidan Cook (84) and Sam Harris (55).
Lavington's spin brigade turned up the heat on defence, with Jordan Rhodes removing New City's first three wickets before they could capitalise on their starts.
Fellow tweaker Jordan Croker took the crucial wicket of Eben Botha on 58, opening the door for teenager Oscar Lyons (3-2) to clean up the tail.
Galvin indicated last weekend's trouncing by Tallangatta was a big motivator, with the win perhaps an indication of what opposition sides can expect following the Christmas break.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It was good to bounce back from our efforts the week before against Tallangatta, losing by 10 wickets," he said.
"We knew in the last game before Christmas, we wanted to put in a really good performance and bounce back from that loss and set us up for the second half of the year.
"We're sitting around whereabouts we were hoping to, we just know that it's really important you take that momentum into the back end and start building and playing your best cricket.
"Previously we've had good runs after Christmas, we know we can get on a roll and play some really dangerous cricket at the back end of the season.
"Hopefully that win is foreshadowing what's to come from us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.