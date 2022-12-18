The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Northside Stingrays enter break with perfect record intact

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 18 2022 - 6:31pm, first published 6:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Remington

Northside Stingrays' A-grade men are now eight wins from eight, entering the break on top after ending 2022 with a bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.