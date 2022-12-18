Northside Stingrays' A-grade men are now eight wins from eight, entering the break on top after ending 2022 with a bang.
The Stingrays belted Albury Tigers 17-3 in the final round of the year, led by a five goal display from Trent Remington.
Elih Mutsch was also in his element, drilling four of his own to punctuate a perfect performance by the competition powerhouse while Jimmy Scannell doubled up for the Tigers.
In the later fixture, Sharks swept Development aside 14-10.
A strong showing from the outfit has it leading the competition for goals scored with 69, though it sits three wins behind Stingrays at the halfway mark.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In A-grade women, Stingrays prevailed over Wodonga in a close match.
Rebecca Madew's effort was the only difference between the two sides at the close of the first quarter, and although Wodonga squared things up at the main break 3-3, Stingrays eventually bolted home to an 8-5 win.
Lastly, a combined 10 goals from Ryleigh Hogan and Chelsea Isaac shot Pool Pirates to a 14-8 victory over Sharks at WAVES.
