However, the association's quickest bowler Jarryd Hatton produced his fastest spell of the season against North as he strives to overcome a knee complaint, English import Mitch Wagstaff is due for a score after starts against New City (27 runs) and Belvoir (39), while captain Jarred Lane missed the North game with COVID, making the team's effort even more meritorious, given he hit an unbeaten century against Tallangatta last month and followed it against New City with a half-century.

