Corowa coach Jack Thomas has declared the club can play finals, despite sitting last with only one win at the Christmas break in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The club stunned competition favourites North Albury with an 18-run win on Saturday.
However, Corowa still sits two and a half wins out of the top six and history says it can't play finals.
"Yeah definitely, St Patrick's went through a similar thing last year with COVID," Thomas replied when quizzed on finals.
"They weren't allowed to play on their home ground and they struggled before Christmas and then after Christmas they won most of their games, there's no reason why we can't do that, we've just beaten the team at the top of the ladder."
Corowa has played just the two home matches after its Ball Park complex was flooded.
There's no reason why we can't do that, we've just beaten the team at the top of the ladder.- Corowa coach Jack Thomas when asked if the club can go from last at the Christmas break to the top six
The fact the club has been able to return home is an enormous compliment to its ground staff and the wider professionalism of Cricket Albury-Wodonga.
The wooden spooners defended only 152 against North as the visitors responded with 134, losing their last five wickets for just 12.
"They play their cricket very positively and aggressively and we tried to copy them, take it to them," Thomas explained.
"If we get more disciplined and continue with that pressure, we should win games more often than not."
Despite sitting last, Corowa has as much firepower as any of the three other teams which are on the verge of falling out of finals contention.
Tallangatta is sixth on 33 points and while seventh-placed East Albury (30) is only half a win behind, Wodonga (24), New City (21), Wodonga Raiders (18) and Corowa (18) are in the firing line.
However, the association's quickest bowler Jarryd Hatton produced his fastest spell of the season against North as he strives to overcome a knee complaint, English import Mitch Wagstaff is due for a score after starts against New City (27 runs) and Belvoir (39), while captain Jarred Lane missed the North game with COVID, making the team's effort even more meritorious, given he hit an unbeaten century against Tallangatta last month and followed it against New City with a half-century.
New City doesn't have Corowa's depth, but in South African import Eben Botha the Phoenix has a batter capable of peeling off a ton, while veteran Daryl Tuffey produced two outstanding spells against Lavington on Saturday and was desperately unlucky to finish wicketless.
