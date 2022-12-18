"I want to go the Olympics, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to win gold."
Those bold words belong to 16-year-old Scots School student Brock Holder, who is hellbent on climbing the summit in the sport of biathlon.
The skiing and shooting discipline seems to be a path less travelled by those his age, but Holder has a plan mapped out to become an Olympian - even if it takes more than a decade to get there.
Next week, he'll take a set of formative but firm steps towards reaching that goal.
Holder departs on a European adventure, honing his skiing skills in the Czech Republic before attending the Austrian National Junior Championship in Saalfelden throughout January.
He then warms up the trigger finger at biathlon events in Estonia and Latvia, capped off by the 2023 IBU Junior World Championships in Kazakhstan during March.
It's a long time to be a long way from home, but Holder cannot wait to rip into it.
"I'm bloody excited," he said.
"I'm feeling really confident, I'm training about six to eight times a week and I get one rest day.
"I'm in the gym about four times a week and cardio five or six times a week.
"I'm also out at the range every Wednesday doing my shooting training which is pretty fun and intense, I do love it though."
The Scots student has put in the hard yards ever since biathlon first crossed his line of vision around half a decade ago.
But long before first picking up a rifle, Holder was well on the way towards perfecting the other half of a sport he is dedicated to reach the pinnacle of.
Hailing from Cootamundra, Holder was on skis by the age of two.
A move to Mt Hotham allowed him to frequent the slopes, and through an unlikely source, the discipline Holder now wishes to dominate presented itself to him.
"The school I was with actually introduced me to the sport when I was in year six," he said.
"We had Italian coaches come over and show us how it's done with laser rifles, and ever since then I began developing a love for it.
"It was quite fun to me so I stuck with it, and now I've changed schools because it's easier for me to train at the school I'm at now."
Holder has refined his shooting craft under the tutelage of Bob Cranage, an instructor at the Wodonga SSAA range.
He notes while some of competitors focus largely on the skiing aspect of biathlon, being able to hit targets efficiently is what he hopes will separate him from the pack in Europe.
"I know some athletes that don't like to do a lot of shooting training, because I think they believe if they get so good at skiing they won't need it - I beg to differ, that's not true," he said.
"I think getting great at both of them is the best you could be.
"But they definitely really play into each other, because while you're skiing you've always got to be calm.
"When you're coming into the range, you've really got to slow your heart rate down, slow your breathing down, slow your muscles down.
"That's the most intense part which is kind of ironic, because the most intense part is where you've got to be the calmest."
IN OTHER NEWS:
With the 16-year-old missing for a large chunk of the first term of 2023 due to his junket, while other teenagers are lapping up the holiday break Holder is hard at it on the homework front to stay ahead of his schoolwork.
It's just another in a long line of sacrifices he's willing to make in order to attain his goal - standing atop an Olympic podium.
"I don't just want to go to World Championships or Youth Olympics, I want to take it as far as I can in this sport."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.