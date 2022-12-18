The Border Mail
Brock Holder ready to depart on European biathlon adventure

By Liam Nash
Updated December 19 2022 - 11:46am, first published 10:44am
Scots student Brock Holder is ready to depart on the trip of a lifetime, setting off on a European biathlon adventure. Picture by Mark Jesser

"I want to go the Olympics, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to win gold."

Liam Nash

Local News

