St Patrick's coach Liam Scammell believes opening bowler Isaac Keighran is one of the association's most underrated players in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
However, the former Victorian Premier Cricket star says the right-arm quick has been critical in the Patties' charge into third spot.
Keighran and Scammell cleaned up Albury's top and middle order on Saturday, snaring three wickets apiece, to skittle the home team and grand finalists for 64.
"He goes under the radar, he's probably not that well known to a lot of people externally," Scammell explained of his opening partner.
"He's been super for us, incredibly consistent with the areas he bowls and reliable.
"He's medium-fast and nips it around a little bit and bowls a little bit of outswing."
While Scammell himself and Zimbabwean international left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro have stolen the headlines, and deservedly so after strong performances, Keighran has quietly clocked up 7-87 at 12.4 apiece, averaging only 2.6 runs per over.
Chisoro has 10-126 at 12.6 and is averaging 3.1 runs per over.
The Patties (45 points) trail second-placed Belvoir on percentage, with the pair now a realistic chance of claiming the minor premiership as North Albury leads by only one win.
However, the Hoppers are still favourites for both the minor premiership and the title.
But after a disappointing start last season, the Patties stormed home to play finals, falling to North in the first week, and a similar run over the final 10 rounds after the three-week Christmas break will have the club primed to tackle their premiership drought
