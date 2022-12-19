Concerns from business operators that Falls Creek won't be accessible to the public before it is due to host one of its biggest annual events in March are growing.
The Alpine community gathered for a second Bogong High Plains Road landslide meeting at Falls Creek on Monday where the Victorian Department of Transport reiterated it would have single-lane access in place by the middle of March.
Peaks Challenge, a 235-kilometre loop of climbs through Tawonga Gap, Mount Hotham and the back of Falls Creek, to be completed inside 13 hours, scheduled for Sunday, March 12, has regularly attracted more than 1000 riders from across Australia and overseas, but could be in jeopardy if there's any major delays to the works.
Organisers of the event will have until January 23 to confirm whether or not it will proceed.
Victoria's Hume region roads director Steve Bowmaker fielded numerous questions about the project's timeline and estimated single-lane access would be available by mid-March, with the hope it could be earlier.
"We'd have the ability for people to get up the mountain and back down again, acknowledging the vast majority of traffic comes up in the morning and down again in the evening," he said.
"Single-lane access to the public is probably an 80-20 solution. It probably meets 80 per cent of the needs of managing the resort and all the businesses up here.
"It's not perfect, but it's better than no access at all."
Alpine Council mayor John Forsyth tuned into the meeting online and accepted a mid-march timeline would be a good result for the community.
Falls Creek Resort Management estimated it would lose $100 million in revenue because of the closure of Bogong High Plains Road for most likely all of summer.
Regional Development Victoria's Hume operations director Kylie Miriantini-Mele said the state government had been advocating for the impacts the closure had on Falls Creek businesses and residents.
"We've been working really closely with Alpine resorts, Tourism North East and a range of other agencies to try and work something out, given they're not able to access anything related to flood business support," she said.
Questions were raised from the gallery about whether all-wheel vehicles could be given access, but Mr Bowmaker said the criteria wouldn't change in the short term.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.