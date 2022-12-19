Wodonga Men's Shed is considering further expanding its operating hours, as its pilot all-abilities program wraps for the year.
Every Tuesday morning, a day the parkside centre was previously closed, people with disability and their support workers have been given exclusive access to the shed in an effort to improve accessibility.
"The reason they set up Ability Day is because the place is not big enough on a regular day," program coordinator Steve Willis said.
"When a lot of people with disabilities have been asking if they could come in, [the shed] said 'sorry, we don't have the space."
Ability Day is a collaborative project between Wodonga Men's Shed and disability support service Social Plus. Following its success in its first year, both organisations hope to attract enough participants to expand the offering to morning and afternoon sessions.
Steve Willis works for both Social Plus and Wodonga Men's Shed. His father, Jeff Willis, is a regular member of Wodonga Men's Shed. As a wheelchair user with hemiplegia, Jeff also participates in Ability Day.
Jeff said Ability Day was helpful for people with mobility aids as there were fewer people sharing the space. He uses Ability Day to work on his woodcraft project: refashioning small pieces of timber into unique pens using a wood turner modified to be operated one handed.
"It is sort of a hobby making pens. I donate them all to Country Hope," Jeff said. "I love my pen making."
"He always had an interest in woodworking, even before the stroke. He had a lot of woodworking tools in the back shed," Steve said.
The Australian Men's Shed Association has over a thousand sheds for men, women and community nationwide, and are recognised as a particularly powerful social support for men.
Steve said Ability Day demonstrated the men's shed was for "blokes of any age and ability". However, he acknowledged sheds were most popular with older men, particularly those in or close to retirement.
He said the program provided access to a workshop, tools and instructional support alongside the social benefits of the space.
"A lot of guys, especially if they're on a disability pension, they may not be able to have a shed and have tools," Steve said.
"It's the social interaction as well as just being able to make things," he said.
