Ability Day pilot program proves popular for Wodonga Men's Shed and Social Plus

AG
By Alice Gifford
December 20 2022 - 3:30am
Ability Day participant Jeff Willis demonstrates a modified wood turner with his son, program coordinator Steve Willis. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Wodonga Men's Shed is considering further expanding its operating hours, as its pilot all-abilities program wraps for the year.

Local News

