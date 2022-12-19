North Albury opener Ash Borella is hoping to return from his latest hamstring setback by mid-January in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The hard-hitting left-hander injured his left hamstring in the T20 clash against New City on Tuesday, November 29.
"There's a 30mm tear in there, down low," Borella revealed.
"It was a six to eight-week injury, so I'm hoping to be back the first or second round back after the Christmas break."
It's the third time he's injured the same hamstring over the past two seasons.
"When I've done it in the past, it's been the start of finals, so there's been a pretty big push with rehab to get back for finals," he offered.
IN OTHER NEWS:
When I've done it in the past, it's been the start of finals, so there's been a pretty big push with rehab to get back for finals. Obviously after finals ... you probably tend to forget it.- Ash Borella
"Obviously after finals you're not running around, I'm not playing footy, you probably tend to forget it, 'oh yeah, I'm alright', but there's still some scar tissue there."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.