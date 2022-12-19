The Border Mail

North Albury's Ash Borella looks to return quickly after Christmas break

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
North Albury's Ash Borella hits out.

North Albury opener Ash Borella is hoping to return from his latest hamstring setback by mid-January in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

