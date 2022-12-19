Teenage 'supplier' offered to grab the dope to hand over to Highway Patrol cops

An overpowering smell of cannabis led to police searching an East Albury teenager's van and finding his stash, a court has heard.
Ky Dale McFaull initially tried to downplay the odour, telling police only that "there's a distinct stench in here".
But just moments later he admitted to having cannabis in his vehicle, telling police the drug could be found on the backseat of the Toyota Hiace, which was stopped in Atkins Street, South Albury.
McFaull, 19, told the officers that "yeah", the drug was there "but it's not mine".
"Do you want me to get it for ya? he asked, as he opened the van's sliding door.
"No," one of the officers replied, "you can tell us where it is."
All up police found, during a search, 70 grams of cannabis and an 11 gram bag of a white powder suspected of being cocaine.
When the powder, which also included a cutting agent, was weighed without the packaging it came in at 7.29 grams.
The police decision to pull over McFaull's van on October 1 at 10.28pm led to him being charged with possessing a prohibited drug and supplying a prohibited drug.
McFaull was not in court, but his lawyer, Mark Cronin, entered guilty pleas on his behalf before court registrar Wendy Howard.
The court was told, in police facts submitted on the plea, that McFaull was driving south on Atkins Street, when officers with the NSW Highway Patrol directed him to pull over for a random breath test.
Police approached his van and immediately noticed the "strong smell" of cannabis coming from inside.
When an officer mentioned there might be cannabis in the van, McFaull simply said: "Nah."
They asked again and he provided the same reply.
McFaull grabbed his wallet after agreeing to step out of the van.
After denying the cannabis was his, he was told a charge of possessing a prohibited drug did not mean "ownership".
A search then uncovered a small plastic, resealable bag "containing green vegetable matter".
McFaull was asked who the drug belonged to, but replied "I don't want to answer that question".
Inside his wallet they found two small resealable bags containing the powder.
"What's that, mate?" one of the officers asked him.
Faull again replied "I don't want to answer that question".
McFaull will be sentenced on January 25.
