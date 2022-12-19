Wodonga's second 7-Eleven service station will open in the city's main street on Tuesday.
The store has been built on the former Aussie Superior Auto Wash site on High Street and will employ 15 staff.
Wodonga woman Amy Dosser has been appointed manager, having been an assistant at the first Border 7-Eleven, which opened on Anzac Parade in October last year.
Southern regional lead for 7-Eleven Nick Maddox said the team was excited to welcome the community to the new store, but revealed there was more to come.
"This investment is part of 7-Eleven's focus on providing regional Australians access to career opportunities, and to the same choice and convenience that is available in metropolitan areas, which is expected to see approximately three stores open across the Border in the next few years," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Our assistant store manager from our Anzac Parade store, Amy Dosser, is stepping up to become store manager at High Street.
"She and the team have done an extraordinary job to get this store stocked and ready to welcome our customers on opening day."
The store will be open for fuel, food and beverages 24 hours a day and will trade every day of the year.
Handmade sandwiches, wraps, Krispy Kreme doughnuts, coffee, smoothies, frappes and shakes are among the variety of options on offer, while fuel prices can be locked in for seven days through the 7-Eleven app.
A Wodonga Council representative will join the team to officially open the store.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.