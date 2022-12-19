Trainer Ron Stubbs enhanced his reputation as an astute horseman after claiming a winning double at Moonee Valley at last Friday night's meeting.
In an outstanding training feat, stablemates Boss Lady Rocks and Sparring both won to hand the Stubbs stable a memorable metropolitan double.
Boss Lady Rocks claimed her second metropolitan victory this preparation after taking out the $60,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap, (1000m) with apprentice Celine Gaudray aboard.
Gaudray was able to camp just off the speed after drawing the inside barrier with Boss Lady Rocks ($5) arriving just in time to nab Kev's Girl right on the post.
Stubbs said Boss Lady Rocks had now stamped herself as the stable's star after claiming the Flat Knacker over the Albury carnival alongside two metropolitan victories.
"It was certainly a huge thrill to see both horses win," Stubbs said.
"I was a little bit concerned how far the leader got out in front during Boss Lady Rocks' race but she was equal to the task and was able to reel the other horse in.
"I think what she has been able to achieve over the course of this year, that she has emerged as the star of the stable.
"She has been able to win two metropolitan races and been placed as well.
"She doesn't know how to run a bad race and has the highest rating of all my gallopers.
"She has probably flown under the radar a bit in the past but she is just so consistent and always gives her best."
Boss Lady Rocks boasts a lethal record over 1000m with all of her five career wins over the sprint trip.
Stubbs said it was tempting to try and stretch the mare over a longer distance but he was also mindful of messing with a winning formula.
"It's a tough decision because if you are winning over a 1000m, why would you try to push the boundaries?," he said.
"It is tempting in one way because if she could run a strong 1200m, it would give us a lot more options.
"But I think we will stick with what we know for the moment."
Stubbs was also thrilled to see Sparring ($5) deliver on his potential after scoring a dominant win in the $60,000 Class One Handicap, (1000m) with Craig Williams aboard.
Sparring created a huge impression after winning on debut in February by more than six lengths.
Stubbs revealed a few niggling issues with Sparring had prevented the galloper from showing his best form.
Sparring suffered from a bout of cardiac arrhythmia when resuming from a 26-week spell at Canberra last month where he finished near the tail of the field as an odds-on favourite.
"Sparring has had a few setbacks and as a trainer you start to worry that the horse mightn't be as good as you think he is," Stubbs said.
"But he certainly erased any doubts about his potential on Friday night.
"I was impressed by how he was able to ping the barrier and sit on the pace and then just find another gear when he needed to.
"I walked away very happy with the horse's performance."
Stubbs said he would let the dust settle before deciding on both horses' next target.
"Boss Lady Rocks is getting hard to place now in the country because her rating is so high," he said.
"Even a race like the Flat Knacker which I would love to target again is not really a suitable option because she will be handicapped out of the race.
"So realistically we are locked into targeting metropolitan races which is a good problem to have I guess.
"I think a Highway race in Sydney could be next on the agenda for Sparring.
"You get to race for terrific prizemoney and you are only up against country trained horses.
"But the trick with Highway's is you have to be at the right place at the right time because they are over varying distances each week.
"But I'm keen to test him again at metropolitan level, whether that be mid-week or a Highway on a Saturday."
In a long night for Stubbs, he didn't arrive home at his Albury stable's until 2am on Saturday morning.
He then stayed up to work his remaining horses before finally crawling into bed at 9am.
