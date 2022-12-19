The Border Mail

Boss Lady Rocks and Sparring hand trainer Ron Stubbs a double at Moonee Valley

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ron Stubbs-trained Sparring with Craig Williams aboard was the second leg of a winning double for the stable at Moonee Valley last Friday night. PIcture by Racing Photos

Trainer Ron Stubbs enhanced his reputation as an astute horseman after claiming a winning double at Moonee Valley at last Friday night's meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.