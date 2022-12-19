Fresh off a barnstorming batting show, Lavington has indicated their best is yet to come.
The Panthers were brutish in the way they carried out business in a victory over New City, racking up 277 runs to break the record for the highest score of the season.
However, chief run scorer Chris Galvin said from past experience the side often runs even hotter after Christmas, but hasn't quite found its foothold when it comes to consistency.
"We know we've got a pretty strong batting lineup, but it just hasn't been firing unfortunately," he said.
"We've seen a few glimpses but the inconsistency with the bat has been costing us a game or two.
"We've been talking about it a lot as a batting group that someone has got to step up, particularly our top order.
"We know that if one or two guys have a decent day we'll get a score up around 200 and normally that's enough."
Currently sitting in fourth, Lavington is enjoying an almost identical vein of form going into the break as last year.
The Panthers have attained six wins so far this season - one win ahead of last year - and for Galvin, winning ugly might be the difference when it comes to finals.
"We had a couple of good wins where we've had to find a way to scrape home," he said.
"I(If we can be one of) those teams which can win ugly and find ways to win in situations where they probably shouldn't, that generally holds you in good stead.
"We're sitting around where we were hoping to, we just know it's really important that we take that momentum into the back end and start playing our best cricket."
