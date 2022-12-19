The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lavington indicates there's plenty to offer in season's back end

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 19 2022 - 3:25pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington ended the last round of 2022 with a bang having put New City to the sword, and is out to up the ante in the run into finals after Christmas. Picture by Mark Jesser

Fresh off a barnstorming batting show, Lavington has indicated their best is yet to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.