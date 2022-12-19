The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

EPA Victoria reveals odours from South Wangaratta's Van Hessen Australia factory are not yet contained

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 20 2022 - 1:34pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong odours stemming from the Van Hessen sausage casing site in South Wangaratta could continue into the new year according to Environmental Protection Authority. Picture supplied

Foul smells coming from a Wangaratta sausage casing factory may not be resolved by the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.