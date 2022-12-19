Foul smells coming from a Wangaratta sausage casing factory may not be resolved by the end of the year.
Two remedial notices and an official warning have been served, which required the company to make immediate improvements to the treatment plant and come up with an action plan to contain the stench.
EPA launched an investigation into breaches of the Environment Protection Act 2017 and will consider further notices and enforcement action.
North East acting regional manager Ben Kneebone said it was Van Hessen Australia's responsibility to fix the problems causing the odour.
"Our officers obtained readings showing the presence of hydrogen sulphide in the air at the wastewater treatment ponds, and while the readings were too low to indicate a health risk to nearby residents, the smell associated with the odour is unpleasant," he said.
"EPA will continue its odour surveillance and remedial action and is committed to ensuring Van Hessen takes all reasonably practical steps to minimise the odour as soon as possible."
The investigation began in November when EPA officers responded to reports from the public.
They conducted odour surveillance around South Wangaratta and traced the smell to wastewater treatment ponds at the Van Hessen plant.
The company is yet to formally respond to EPA Victoria's latest request.
"Depending on the weather conditions, our surroundings started experiencing odours beyond our boundaries," Van Hessen Australia managing director Tony Greaves said earlier in December.
"We reported a first complaint to the Environment Protection Authority of Victoria in mid-November."
The stink reached a point where the Country Fire Authority was forced to move training operations near the smelly site out of concern for the wellbeing of its volunteers.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
