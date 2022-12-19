A WALLA solar farm, which drew opposition from Greater Hume Council and others during planning, will benefit from $100 million from the federal government.
The Clean Energy Finance Corporation is providing $100 million in debt finance to aid the project which will see the installation of 600,000 solar panels on a property north-west of Walla.
Terms of the loan, including its length and whether it is interest-free, have not been made available by the corporation on commercial-in-confidence grounds.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the solar farm would be the third biggest in NSW and able to supply more than 100,000 homes and firms.
"The Albanese Government is working to ramp up renewable energy generation, and the Walla Walla Solar Farm will provide great opportunities for Riverina businesses and create 250 local jobs," Mr Bowen said.
"To be built on 605 hectares leased from two landowners, the facility will sit close to transmission lines that can transfer power to and from Victoria and South Australia.
Construction at the site is expected to start in the next three months with it operating by the end of 2024.
The project, worth $400 million and owned by multinational company FRV, was officially approved by planning authorities in 2020.
That followed objections from neighbouring property owners, NSW Farmers Billabong branch and Greater Hume Council.
Concerns centred on it being prime agricultural land and being better used for that purpose.
