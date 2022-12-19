The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Clean Energy Finance Corporation in big deal to aid $400 million solar centre which drew ire of council and neighbours

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 20 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen with then Labor candidate Nadia David and Wilston Transformers general manager Brett Robertson during a visit to Wodonga before this year's federal election.

A WALLA solar farm, which drew opposition from Greater Hume Council and others during planning, will benefit from $100 million from the federal government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.