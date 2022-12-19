The Donna Scott stable extended its recent winning spree after claiming a winning double at Corowa on Monday.
Scott notched a treble on her home track at Albury's most recent meeting earlier this month and added to the tally with My Boy Mo and Incentive.
My Boy Mo scored an all-the-way win in the $30,000 Maiden Handicap, (1300m) to notch the first win of his career from start number 11.
Ridden by Brendan Ward, My Boy Mo ($6.50) was never seriously challenged down the home straight and careered away for a dominant win by more than three-lengths.
Scott said the pre-race plan to lead all-the-way had paid dividends.
"The horse is just a one-batter and all the previous jockeys said the horse is probably looking for 1400m," Scott said.
"It didn't look an overly strong race and there didn't look to be much pace either so I just said to Wardy (jockey) to dig him out of the barriers and then give him a bit of breather to the halfway point and then try and kick away.
"And that's what happened."
Similar to My Boy Mo, Incentive ($2-fav) also scored a dominant win in the $30,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1000m) with Simon Miller aboard.
Miller pounced on the early lead and coasted to victory by almost three-lengths.
Scott has a big opinion of Incentive who was scratched from Moonee Valley last Friday night after drawing an awkward gate.
"These country boosted races are great races to win for us NSW country trainers," she said.
"I did have the horse in at Moonee Valley on Friday night but he drew sticky and there is plenty of time to head to the city in the future.
"I thought I would target some easy money at Corowa but I was a bit nervous pre-race having the short-priced favourite and racing how he does.
"I think he will improve in time and be a nice horse when he gets a few more runs under his belt.
"It has made my job easier being able to gallop on the track during the week now the weather is better."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.