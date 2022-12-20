The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Organisers confirm lineup for 2023 Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer at Albury Entertainment Centre

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 21 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holy Spirit School principal Matt Kean, along with Wilson Street Store owner Steve McLennan and Ray White Albury North managing director Andrea Lever, will feature in next year's Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.

A school principal, takeaway store owner and real estate agent are among 10 Border personalities putting on their dancing shoes to raise funds for cancer research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.