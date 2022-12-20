A school principal, takeaway store owner and real estate agent are among 10 Border personalities putting on their dancing shoes to raise funds for cancer research.
The lineup for the ninth annual Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer event was finalised by Cancer Council NSW on Tuesday.
Border real estate director Andrea Lever, takeaway shop owner Steve McLennan, Lavington's Holy Spirit School principal Matt Kean, oncology nurse Sally Smith, Albury Airport team leader Nick Politis, cosmetics retailer Rachel Alexander, Howlong footballer and signwriter Andrew Reid, construction contractor Jason Strauss, youth employment mentor Kellie Howard and marketing manager Greta Guerin will each pair up with a dance teacher and perform a routine in front of more than 500 people next May.
Ms Lever, who lost her mother Sharon Jacka to cancer this year and her brother, Karl, to the disease in 2017, is no stranger to fundraising, having led Team Jacka campaigns for Border Relay for Life and the Sunshine Walk in previous years, but said this was a little more out of her comfort zone.
"I'm not a professional dancer by any stretch. I love music and dance around my kitchen and like to have a dance when I'm out, but whoever is with me is going to have their work cut out," she laughed.
"I'll just have to do my best and raising the funds is the most important part about it.
"When Karl was sick, I felt quite helpless, so I thought at least if I can help raise some funds, we might find a cure for cancer.
"I just threw myself in and he was so proud and excited watching all the funds be raised and the community coming together for it."
Cancer Council NSW community fundraising coordinator Kate Kiernan was excited to have a diverse group willing to take to the dance floor.
"It is one of our biggest events, especially from a regional standpoint," she said.
"It's right up there and is well known across Cancer Council NSW and even people in our Sydney offices look forward to seeing the results each year.
"The community, year after year, is just so generous and it goes towards such an amazing cause to try to find a cure for cancer and supporting those who do have cancer. Without them, we wouldn't be where we are today.
"It's just an incredible event and everyone wants to be part of it."
Dance teachers will be announced on January 17, with the event launch scheduled for January 20 at Albury's Albion Hotel.
Tickets will go on sale in March for the gala night at Albury Entertainment Centre on May 12.
