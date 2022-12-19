The Border Mail
Wodonga signs two-time Narre Warren premiership player Matt Soroczynski

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 20 2022 - 2:43pm, first published 10:47am
Matt Soroczynski played more than 100 games with Narre Warren in the Outer East Football League. Picture by Janine Keetley Narre Warren FNC

He literally fell on our doorstep, he was the one who called us, it's unreal.

- Jordan Taylor

Wodonga has had a two-time Outer East premiership player lob on its doorstep for the Ovens and Murray Football League.

