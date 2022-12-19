He literally fell on our doorstep, he was the one who called us, it's unreal.- Jordan Taylor
Wodonga has had a two-time Outer East premiership player lob on its doorstep for the Ovens and Murray Football League.
In an era where it's never been more competitive to attract quality players, the Bulldogs have signed Narre Warren defender Matt Soroczynski.
"He literally fell on our doorstep, he was the one who called us, it's unreal," delighted Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor offered.
The 26-year-old's partner has gained employment in Wodonga, with the couple set to move to the Border next month.
And while the Outer East League isn't the standard of the O and M, the Bulldogs have snared a player in the best form of his career, culminating in a premiership win over Woori Yallock, where the game was delayed for 90 minutes, due to lightning, followed by heavy rain.
"He visited the club on the weekend and has been unreal to work with, he can play half-back, wing, half-forward, that outside run is something we need," Taylor suggested.
Soroczynski is 188cms and 78kgs and has played just over 100 games with Narre Warren.
Given his height, he can fill a number of roles, such as third tall in defence or on a small forward, with the ability to both lock down an opponent and run and carry the ball.
He spent two seasons on Frankston's VFL list, playing in the Development League and has a passion for mentoring, coaching the Magpies at under 19s, while also being a playing assistant at senior level.
He's also spent time as an academy coach with Melbourne's AFLW and the Youth Boys mentor.
"I like to think what's next in footy, when Richmond brought in all the small forwards around Jack Riewoldt, teams then try to counter it and try and stay ahead of the game, that really interests me," he explained.
"I love the teachings, especially the fundamentals, your game plan, your strategy, I'm really interested in the strategy side of footy, particularly the mental side.
"You can go out there and get a kick on the weekend, but if you're not mentally strong, you're going to struggle to be consistent each week.
"I coached the under 19s at Narre Warren and ended up playing seniors with a lot of those boys, so that was pretty special to have a little impact on their careers, a few are running around in the VFL at Casey, some are getting pre-seasons at Frankston."
Magpies' premiership coach Shane Dwyer was delighted with Soroczynski's improvement.
"It's the best year he's had, he's had some issues with his hamstring over the journey, but he played every game," he said.
"He's very quick, he kicks it well and he can run, we wanted the ball in his hands running out of defence because he could break the lines."
