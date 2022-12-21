THE North East's newest restaurant is now offering limited bookings ahead of an official opening next month.
KIN at All Saints Estate at Wahgunyah had its soft launch recently.
Connected to All Saints Estate Cellar Door, KIN replaced the Terrace Restaurant and offers modern Australian fare featuring estate-grown produce.
Owners Eliza, Angela and Nick Brown drew on favourite family memories while reinventing the space and wanted to reimagine dishes that were passed down in the Brown family.
The team at KIN will be led by hospitality manager Yvan Meunier (Food and Desire, Circa the Prince, The Boathouse on Blackwattle Bay).
Meunier oversees front of house, cellar door and kitchen operations.
The Brown siblings have been closely involved in the restaurant's development including culinary vision and wine list development.
Cellar Door and KIN are the latest additions to the Brown's wine and food family business that comprises All Saints Estate, Bonnie, St Leonards Vineyard, Mount Ophir Estate and Thousand Pound Wine Bar.
