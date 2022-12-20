Adelaide's Paddy Parnell says finding the balance between adding more size, while maintaining speed is one of his challenges next year in the AFL.
The popular Albury product is home for Christmas after finishing the AFL season with 11 straight appearances after debuting in the win against West Coast.
"It was pretty exciting to play a couple of games, it was pretty cool, the club was good enough to back me in and to get some continuity at AFL level was good," he enthused.
Parnell was selected by the Crows at No. 4 in the 2021 mid-season rookie draft.
Coincidentally, he had never been to South Australia.
He played 10 games with the Crows in the SANFL and then clocked up another eight this season, averaging 18 touches, prior to his debut.
When he joined the Crows in June last year he was 65kgs, but has pushed that to 73kgs over the 18 months.
"I haven't really worked out an ideal weight, I'd like to put on a bit more, but it's important I stay mobile, running's the strong part of my game, if I can keep that, while putting on a little bit more weight, that would be ideal," he reasoned.
Parnell impressed for the Crows with that speed and his clever decision making, particularly for a player with his limited experience.
"The speed and physicality are the biggest lessons I've learnt," he admitted.
"You pull up pretty sore after a game, so it's getting your body right during the week because it's hard playing sore, so putting in a few extra hours to get your body right is important.
"I've always been OK with that (keeping fit), but it's just learning different ways to make your body feel good, the boys have been consistent for a long time, so you watch what they do and learn off them."
And as well as the physical aspect, Parnell is continuing to develop his defensive skills, where his football nous has been another feature.
"I'm always working with (senior assistant coach) Scott Burns and Marco Bello, the backs' coaches, working on the defence aspects of my game and defending one-on-one, I'll keep working on that, but I'll still work on my strengths, it's important you don't neglect that at training," he revealed.
Parnell is contracted for another two years until the end of 2024.
The Crows finished 14th last season with eight wins and 14 losses, four wins behind eighth-placed Western Bulldogs.
