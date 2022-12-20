A PROHIBITION dinner, sundowners soiree and sustainable winemaking masterclass will be among highlights at Tastes of Rutherglen in March.
The Winemakers of Rutherglen's annual festival will return on March 11 and 12, showcasing the region's wine, produce and cuisine at 17 participating wineries.
Buller Wines will host Three Chain Road Prohibition Degustation on March 10, with a gin and botanical-inspired five-course menu.
On the same night, Scion Wines will host Sundowners at Scion to start the festival weekend with cocktails and handmade wines among the gums.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On March 11, Moodemere Estate will host a Sustainable Winemaking Masterclass.
Sixth-generation winemaker Michael Chambers along with son Joel will share their passion for shaping the future of winemaking in Rutherglen.
The second annual Dog Athletics will run at Stanton & Killeen Wines over Saturday and Sunday.
Proceeds will go to Albury Wodonga Animal Rescue.
Festival tickets are now on sale for general admission as well as masterclasses and festival events.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.