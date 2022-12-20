Christmas has come early for a Border real estate agency with two properties sold via online auctions on Tuesday.
Ray White Albury North had five registered bidders for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Clarke Street at Howlong, which sold under the hammer for $510,000.
It was the agency's second property sale in the town in as many days.
Managing director Andrea Lever said the house was snapped up by owner-occupiers who will move in the new year.
"We've had some great success out at Howlong in recent times," she said.
"I think a lot of people like that country lifestyle."
Ms Lever said a two-bedroom unit on Wilkinson Street in Glenroy also sold for online $215,000 after interest from three registered bidders.
"It was sold to a local investor," she added.
The agency passed in Lavington dwellings on Chant and Sutherland streets, the former a six-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex.
"Hopefully we get them both sold for those vendors before Christmas," she said.
A five-bedroom home on Ryan Road in North Albury was also due to be auctioned, but sold prior for $340,000.
Stean Nicholls Real Estate was set to auction off a four-bedroom home on Curlew Crescent in East Albury on Tuesday.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
