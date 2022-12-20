The opening of a 24-hour service station in central Wodonga has been welcomed by the city's new mayor as a vote of confidence for growth.
Ron Mildren was on hand as the second 7-Eleven store for the Border started trading on Tuesday on High Street, just over a year after the first on Anzac Parade.
It will be the only petrol shop to open 24 hours a day on the street, with the nearby Woolworths fuel outlet situated on the corner of Huon Street closed at 10pm, while the Ampol adjacent to Thomas Mitchell Drive shuts at 8pm.
Cr Mildren said it was great to have economic development in the centre of the city.
"We know these 7-Eleven stores provide 24-7 services, which is something we've been trying to encourage more of within the city of Wodonga," he said.
"It's a good vote of confidence for growth in Wodonga and the continued expansion of our city.
"The more organisations such as 7-Eleven that we can get into Wodonga, the more we're going to encourage others.
"We know we've got appeal nationally and internationally to investors, we've seen big things happen in our industrial areas to support that and this is just building on it."
Store manager Amy Dosser, who worked as an assistant at the Anzac Parade shop, will lead a team of 15 new staff.
"They offered me this job and I couldn't say no. I'm very excited and proud," she said.
"Staff will do three days of training at the other store, and once they're done, they will come over here.
"Over the Christmas holidays, we're hoping to be busy, especially now that everyone is out of COVID. We're hoping to see a lot more people travelling in the school holidays."
The service station had Wodonga's fifth cheapest unleaded fuel for the day at 179.7 cents per litre, while it was third for diesel at 213.9.
Operations performance chapter member Tim Loi said 7-Eleven had been competitive with prices in every market it entered.
"We have coffee, slurpees, smoothies and Krispy Kremes that people recognise and hopefully that will bring customers in," he said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
