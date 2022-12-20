NEW Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren will not be relinquishing his Liberal Party membership while leading the city, saying he sees no reason to do so.
Asked on Tuesday by The Border Mail if he would be prepared to give up his Liberal membership while mayor, Cr Mildren dismissed such a move.
"I don't see the reason, I don't see the point," he said.
He then noted Melbourne councillor Nicholas Reece, who has worked for Labor premiers and prime minister Julia Gillard and appears on television's Sky News, is "very active politically and holds down the job of deputy mayor".
Cr Mildren said if he did quit the Liberal Party while mayor "some people would think it was appropriate or it might be a good thing and other people would think it's not a good thing".
"I think it balances, I don't think there's any significances with it all," he added.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said on Monday he was preparing to allow his Liberal Party membership of the past two years to expire shortly.
"I'm just letting it lapse because I feel I don't need to be part of a political movement," Cr Rees said before noting he not publicly spruiked the Liberals at elections and did not believe party politics should be part of local government.
"I'm very happy with the Labor government here in Victoria and we work very closely with them."
Cr Rees declined to say whether he thinks Cr Mildren should give up his Liberal membership while mayor.
Albury mayor Kylie King said she looked forward to working with Cr Mildren for the "greater good of Albury-Wodonga".
Asked about Cr Mildren's political ties, Cr King said: "I have no comment to make in relation to that, I just hope that any mayor of any council will always have the best interests of their community in mind in their decision-making".
Cr Mildren has been a member of the Liberal Party since being elected to council in 2016, having joined to support Benambra MP Bill Tilley who had assisted him.
New deputy mayor Libby Hall joined the Liberal Party last year after becoming frustrated with Victorian Labor government's handling of the health system.
She said relinquishing her membership while deputy was a "possibility".
"It's not a major issue for me to be a member of a party as such," Cr Hall said.
They have both been on the Liberals' Benambra state electoral council but plan to exit that group within weeks.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.