New Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren plans to stay with the Liberal Party after rivals questioned his politics

By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 2:24pm
Wodonga's new leadership duo, deputy mayor Libby Hall and mayor Ron Mildren outside the city's council chambers on Tuesday following a dramatic mayoral election on Monday night. Picture by James Wiltshire

NEW Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren will not be relinquishing his Liberal Party membership while leading the city, saying he sees no reason to do so.

