Relief to energy price surges amid a cost of living crisis is needed immediately to address rising housing insecurity, says a Border homelessness service.
"The increase in cost of living including power bills has been affecting our local community," said Junction Support Services general manager Rhianna Coleiro.
"Our data has indicated that housing affordability stress is also one of the top presenting issues for those who are accessing our homelessness services."
Earlier this month the federal government announced its energy price relief plan, which features a temporary cap on the price of gas and coal, following a meeting with state and territory governments.
The federal government claims without its $1.5 billion intervention next year, drafted due to "sustained and unprecedented" pressure on global energy markets, the average Australian household would be $230 worse off.
Funded in a dollar-for-dollar match between the federal and state or territory governments, bill relief will be targeted to low and middle-income households, including those receiving income support, pensioners and some small businesses.
The decision came after the Treasury advised COAG against a cash rebate model, warning it would cause additional inflationary pressure.
Though Ms Coleiro welcomed any efforts to relieve energy bill increases, which were forecast in the October budget to surge up to 56 per cent by the end of 2023, she said efforts were needed to address housing supply and other causes of homelessness.
"We need to ensure firstly that we have an adequate supply of housing that is safe and affordable within our region to meet the immediate need," Ms Coleiro said.
"We need to be able to address the drivers of homelessness within our community such as family violence, housing affordability and the rampant rising of the cost of living.
"There is an immediate need within the community for this support package," Ms Coleiro said.
Ms Coleiro said the drive ensures children in the families of Junction Support clients don't miss out on the traditions of the broader community.
"This time of year can be particularly hard for families and individuals experiencing financial stress, with the added costs and pressures of Christmas mounting," Ms Coliero said.
