The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rail thinker wants revolutionary thinking of 1930s to inspire better rail services between Sydney and Melbourne

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 21 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An XPT travels along the line at Table Top north of Albury not too far away from the Hume Highway. Picture by Mark Jesser.

THE mindset which saw the ground-breaking Spirit of Progress train introduced is needed now to lift the Sydney to Melbourne railway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.