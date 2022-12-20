THE mindset which saw the ground-breaking Spirit of Progress train introduced is needed now to lift the Sydney to Melbourne railway.
That's the view of rail academic Philip Laird who says five deviations with the line could cut the travel time between the capitals from 11 hours to six.
"What we need is the Spirit of Progress thinking that Sir Harold Clapp had in the 1930s," Associate Professor Laird said referring to the then chief of Victorian Railways.
"He went out and he was determined to have the finest and fastest train in the Southern Hemisphere and he improved the track and the orders went out and the train was built at Newport and look at what he gave the people of Victoria."
The Spirit of Progress set a new speed record when it was introduced and saw huge numbers use the Melbourne to Albury service.
Professor Laird believes it is now time for governments to look at bolstering the existing intercapital line rather than wait for a mooted high-speed rail service to start.
This month he presented a paper to an AusRAIL conference which outlined his plan to improve the route.
It posited building 200 kilometres of new track in five areas in the Southern Highlands and legs from Goulburn to Cootamundra.
"The best thing is you would make redundant 200 kilometres of substandard track where it winds to the left and winds to the right," Professor Laird said.
"The facts of the matter are that it is worse than what was built in the 19th century."
Altering those sections would allow freight improvements and the introduction of 170km/h tilt trains which could slash the journey time.
Professor Laird said it was clear governments needed to act given the increased pressure on the Hume Highway.
"If something isn't done you will see the lanes on the freeway having to widen starting in Sydney and Melbourne, going from four to six lanes," he said.
"You've already got eight lanes at Campbelltown."
Professor Laird believes the climate change impacts of improving the railway are the most attractive facets for politicians to act.
"If Australia fails to bring the Melbourne-Sydney track into the 21st century, we can expect not only excessive greenhouse gas emissions but also growing external costs from many more trucks on the Hume Highway," he concluded in his paper.
With Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese having demonstrated his interest in high speed rail by setting up an authority, Professor Laird is optimistic there may be federal support for his stance.
Wodonga-based senator Bridget McKenzie, the federal Opposition's transport spokeswoman, wants the government to examine Professor Laird's proposal.
"I think it's something that should be on the table, anything that supports better rail, road or air connections between Albury-Wodonga, Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra has to be explored and I'd encourage the federal government to look at that," Senator McKenzie said.
She added it could complement remote working through digital links.
