YOUR SAY: Be bold and build a hospital at Albury's Alexandra Park

With more people realising the attractions of living away from large cities and therefore migrating to regional areas, the population is certain to continue to increase which will put further pressure on what are already inadequate health facilities on both sides of the border.
Trying to build on or around the present hospital complex raises the spectre of the pressure this will place on staff and patients of perhaps months, even years of the noise of cranes, pile drivers and jackhammers, between 7am and 4pm on most days of the week. Let alone the further loss of critical parking space for the construction site buildings and paraphernalia.
What is needed is a bold approach to the problem. The most attractive option would be to build a new hospital on the nearby and extensive Alexandra Park site. With light industrial premises on one side and the freeway on another there would be minimal intrusion on residential areas.
Before there is an outcry about the likely loss of sporting facilities, Albury City could emulate the foresight of Wodonga City and purchase a new site, perhaps in the Thurgoona or Wirlinga area, where there is already a large private school, the proposed new Thurgoona Public School and much housing development.
A sporting complex, similar to the magnificent one in Shepparton, Victoria that provides modern facilities for Australian Rules football, soccer, hockey, tennis and athletics together in the one area, could be developed. Before people start complaining about access, one only has to drive past the Lauren Jackson Centre when it's in operation to see that not many people walk to sport.
A new hospital on the Alexandra Park site would also provide room and access to a hydrotherapy complex and rehabilitation facilities much needed on this side of the river. Appropriate landscaping both within and around the hospital would enhance the area to be a calm and therapeutic area for patients and their families and be attractive to its neighbours.
A new site for the hospital would allow further development of the cancer centre that has already proven a boon for the region.
All that is needed now is vision, foresight and courage.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On behalf of the Wodonga RSL Women's Auxiliary, I, as past president, wish to thank the local community for allowing us the privilege to cater for the many wakes locally. It was a privilege to participate with you in farewelling your loved ones.
I need to inform the community that we are no longer a viable group, so for further inquiries for wakes, these will be done through Wodonga RSL Club.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.