Albury TAFE apprentice wins a coveted spot in Fonterra Proud to be a Chef program

By Alice Gifford
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:29pm, first published 5:00pm
Albury TAFE Commercial Cookery teacher David O'Dea congratulates second-year apprentice Arlyn Ramirez on her successful application for a competitive professional development program.

An Albury mum has earned a coveted spot at one of the nation's most prestigious apprentice chef mentorship programs.

