ST PAT'S Chill heads into the Christmas break in top form after belting Albury Myth in Albury Tennis Association's section 1 men's on Saturday.
Chill's Adib Golshan and Andrew Healy were sublime, winning four sets, 28 game to nil sets, 5 games. They triumphed in their singles, both claiming 6-0 wins.
Chill is now top of the ladder above Albury Myth going into the Christmas break.
In section 2 men, Forrest Hill Galahs' David Lake, Ken Wurtz, Bruce Phillips and Jayden Daniher overpowered Albury Heart, winning six sets, 53 games to one set, 34 games.
Dominant wins were recorded by Wodonga Bushrangers, St Pat's and Forrest Hill Wombats against Wodonga Raiders, Albury Gold and Thurgoona Sharks; the former teams winning five sets to two respectively.
In section 3, Forrest Hill Tigers' Wayne Bodycott, Tony Grieg, Mark Cowan and Harry Grieg were merciless against Thurgoona Bears, claiming all sets six sets, 48 games to nil sets, 4 games.
Albury Grey defeated Wodonga Knights 5 sets, 45 games to one set, 25 games.
Glenly enjoyed a close win over Wodonga Pirates four sets, 43 games to two sets, 30 games. The closest match of the section was played between Forrest Hill Blues and Thurgoona Wolves, with the former winning at three sets apiece, 37 games to 35 games.
In section 4 mixed, Thurgoona Lions defeated Forrest Hill Cats six sets, 36 games to nil sets, 8 games. Forrest Hill Swans dropped only one set for the day against Thurgoona Panthers, winning five sets, 34 games to one set, 19 games. The result earned the Swans top position on the ladder as a result.
In section 1 ladies, Thurgoona Jade defeated Wodonga Raiders five sets, 45 games to one set, 25 games. Wodonga Larrikins overcame Forrest Hill four sets, 41 games to two sets, 31 games.
There will be a break in Saturday pennant over Christmas, with play to resume on February 4.
The Margaret Court Cup will be held from January 5-9. Entries close on December 26 and can be made online at play.tennis.com.au.
The Victorian Grasscourts Championships will be played at Wodonga from January 10-14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.