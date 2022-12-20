THE upgrade plan for Albury hospital will fail to meet the needs for Border patients and a totally new medical hub should be built, Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren says.
"We think we're being undersold with the plan that's being developed by the two current premiers and we will continue to seek alternatives," Cr Mildren said on Tuesday.
He said to serve the community for the next 30 to 50 years more investment was needed and a greenfield site would also allow existing care to not be disrupted.
"We currently don't have a significant preference on NSW or Victoria but it's important that the site be located in the best possible position with access to the freeways and access to the airport and so on," Cr Mildren said.
Asked why hospital advocacy was not on the agenda of Monday night's council meeting, after a discussion was aborted at a special meeting in November, Cr Mildren said that was a decision of former acting mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer and city chief executive Matthew Hyde.
The new mayor stopped short of saying the matter would be up for discussion at the council's first meeting in 2023 in February.
"I think it's a bit premature to call that but there is a possibility," Cr Mildren said.
Meanwhile, Mr Hyde has successfully cleared his probation period.
The chief executive's performance was discussed in a confidential council session on Monday night and there was a unanimous vote noting that he had performed satisfactorily.
Cr Mildren said whether Mr Hyde would be moving permanently from Tumut to Wodonga as a result was a question for the chief executive.
Mr Hyde confirmed to The Border Mail he and his wife were buying a house in Wodonga.
