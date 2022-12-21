'This is your last night:' Threats with knife 'meant to scare truth' out of victim

A man who was holding a knife when he told his partner he was going to "chop her head off" later claimed to police the threat had been intended to "scare her into telling the truth".
Wodonga court was told Milo Toilaebe and the victim had been in a relationship for about two months at the time of Toilaebe's offending earlier this year.
The victim had gone to Rutherglen about 7.30pm on February 20 to collect Toilaebe from a friend's home, and the pair left about 11.30pm. On the journey back to their Wodonga home, Toilaebe told his partner "I'm going to kill you".
When they arrived home, the victim went straight to bed but the accused came in a short time later and told her to turn off her phone. He picked up a kitchen knife from a bedside table and held it in his hand, as the pair were talking about a disagreement they'd had over the victim allegedly cheating on Toilaebe.
"I'll kill you, you're not going to make your birthday, this is your last night," he told her.
The victim told Toilaebe to go and have a shower, which he did, and she called police.
Toilaebe was arrested when officers arrived and made full admissions to making the threats and holding the knife. He said he would "never hurt the victim and only wanted to scare her into telling the truth".
"This behaviour was out of character and a much-needed wake-up call, he no longer drinks," his legal representative told the court.
Toilaebe, 26, is Samoan and came to Australia in May last year on a skilled worker visa. The factory worker is heavily involved in the Church of Latter Day Saints in Albury, and continues to financially support his family in Samoa.
Magistrate Lance Martin told Toilaebe the offence of making a threat to kill carried a sentence of up to 10 years in jail.
"The charges are serious," he said. "Yours is particularly serious ... you were armed with a knife, you had the means to carry out the threat.
"When you tell someone you're going to chop their head off, do you genuinely think that doesn't have some sort of psychological impact on that person.?"
Mr Martin said Toilaebe needed to do something about his attitude to women.
"You'll need to work on your faith and through that faith do something about your attitude to women," he said.
He ordered Toilaebe to complete a men's behaviour change program and fined him $1000. Toilaebe escaped conviction and was put on a 12-month undertaking to be of good behaviour.
