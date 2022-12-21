The Border Mail
Offender was armed with knife as he told victim 'you're not going to make your birthday'

Updated December 22 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
'This is your last night:' Threats with knife 'meant to scare truth' out of victim

A man who was holding a knife when he told his partner he was going to "chop her head off" later claimed to police the threat had been intended to "scare her into telling the truth".

