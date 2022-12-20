Rescuers had to lower down and carry out an injured paraglider from a steep pine forest near Bright in an operation lasting several hours.
Bright State Emergency Service controller Graham Gales said emergency services were called to the area around the Mystic launch site at 6.30pm Monday.
Initial reports indicated a 40-year-old man had taken off on a paraglider and clipped the top of a tree.
"The glider got caught in a tree and he ended up landing on the ground," Mr Gales said.
The severity of the paraglider's injuries is unclear. Ambulance Victoria has been contacted about the incident.
SES technical rescue commander James Sadgrove said the rescue location was not remote, but still difficult to access, with no walking tracks, light fading and heavy gear to be carried in.
"It's quite physically taxing for everyone involved," Mr Sadgrove said.
"Basically we lowered him about 150 metres, then we'd take him off the ropes and we'd do a carry out, literally people physically carrying that stretcher out and that was probably for another 100m.
"But there's another team there with chainsaws and cutting the route out for us, so we're not tripping over logs."
Mr Gales said police, ambulance, Bright SES, Mount Beauty Country Fire Authority, Bright CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria Wangaratta were among the groups involved.
"It's another successful rescue of integrated emergency service response, with SES, CFA and FRV working together," he said.
"Working in difficult conditions into night on steep slopes to bring it to a successful conclusion."
