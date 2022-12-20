Donna Scott notched a significant career milestone at Corowa on Monday.
The victory by My Boy Mo handed Scott the 100th victory of her training career.
In a sentimental occasion for the Hazel Park stable, Scott's father, Graham Hulm, trained My Boy Mo's dam, La Cachette, to three career victories.
La Cachette was partnered by Brendan Ward to the final win of her career in August 2014.
Ironically, Ward also piloted My Boy Mo to victory at Corowa.
Scott said she was unaware of the milestone at the time of the win.
"I wasn't aware of it until somebody told me later on in the day," Scott said.
"It's not something that I really keep track of.
"Once I did find out, I kept it a bit low-key because I didn't want to get stuck on it.
"But I guess it's an achievement and something to be proud of."
After enduring a frustrating run over the past two months with washed out meetings and a string of minor placings, the Scott stable has bounced back in emphatic fashion.
Scott recently landed a treble at Albury earlier this month and a double at Corowa to boast the lethal strike-rate of five wins from her past nine runners.
The hard-working trainer said she didn't do anything special to celebrate her 100th winner on Monday night.
"We had a horse trial at Corowa so by the time we left the races it was after 6pm," Scott said.
"So by the time I got back to the stables at Albury it was a bit late to do anything except go to bed."
Scott saddled up the first winner of her training career in September 2008.
It was only two months after the sudden death of her husband and well-liked trainer, Brett Scott.
Scott applied for her trainer's licence so she could take control of the family stables despite being a single mother with two young children.
She initially juggled parenthood, a full-time job as well as working a small team of horses.
In an emotion-charged victory, Zeiss, handed Scott her first winner after saluting at Wagga with apprentice jockey Ashlee Beer aboard.
"Once Brett passed away I decided to apply for my licence so I could train a few horses," Scott recalled.
"I trained for a few years, then gave it away for a while and then came back again."
Scott spent 12-months as a stablehand in Sydney under Peter Snowden in 2013 when he was the head trainer for global racing giant Darley.
The talented horsewoman returned to the Border to initially work alongside her father at Hazel Park.
In a real family affair Graham and Donna trained the horses, with her daughter, Danielle, riding the majority of track work.
Donna's sister, Leanne and her husband Rhys Holleran also part-owned the majority of the stable's horses.
Holleran and Leanne are also in the ownership of My Boy Mo with Holleran producing his trademark celebration at Corowa on Monday as the horse crossed the line first.
Scott has slowly taken on more clients in recent years and is now the second biggest trainer on the Border with around 25 horses.
Mitch Beer is the biggest trainer with closer to 50 horses under his care.
"Once Danielle and Blaike (McDougall) moved back home from Sydney, I started to train quite a few more horses," she said.
""So now we have anywhere from 20 to 25 in work most of the time.
"That's about the ideal number for the stable and I'm fortunate that I've got good staff to help me.
"I've also been lucky enough to have the support of some loyal owners who have supported the stable for a long time.
"Even some of the owners that had horses with Brett when he was training are still involved with the stable.
"Obviously Rhys and Leanne are the stable's biggest supporters and support me in a lot of other areas as well."
ALSO IN SPORT
Scott rated the deeds of her mighty mare Bennelong Dancer as the highlight of her training career so far.
Bennelong Dancer stamped herself as one of the most talented gallopers in the district after making three consecutive Country Championships finals.
She finished a memorable third in the lucrative feature in 2019 on an unsuitable soft track.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.