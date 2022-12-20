Wodonga trainer Heath Maclean had his patience rewarded after Star Of Mattner broke through for his first career win at Corowa on Monday.
Ridden by Hannah Williams, Star Of Mattner finally delivered in the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (1000m) in start 13 of his career.
The six-year-old gelding had been off the scene for 18-months with a wind issue, having only had one previous start since April last year.
Resuming from a 20-week spell, Star Of Mattner ($11) surged to the lead over the final furlong and showed plenty of fight over the concluding stages to prevail by half-a-length.
Maclean was confident that Star Of Mattner was primed to run a bold race fresh after two recent trials.
"I knew he could sprint well fresh and I just gave him those couple of trials of Albury to keep him ticking over and to get him right for this race," Maclean said.
"He came here and has been able to deliver, which is a great result."
ALSO IN SPORT
Maclean was hoping he would be able to stretch Star Of Mattner out over a mile at some stage of this preparation.
"I reckon he can run a strong mile and he is bred to get over that distance," he said.
"Now that his wind is right, I'm hoping we can start pushing him out over further and he can get to a mile.
"There are a couple of suitable races coming up over that distance which will suit him.
"So hopefully over the summer he can keep on producing."
Maclean is looking forward to the next few months with seven horses in work.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.