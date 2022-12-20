The Border Mail

The Heath Maclean-trained Star Of Mattner salutes at Corowa

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
December 20 2022
Trainer Heath Maclean has been forced to take a patient approach with Star Of Mattner who won his maiden at Corowa on Monday.

