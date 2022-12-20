The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Henty man first came under the attention of police with domestic violence call-out

By Albury Court
Updated December 21 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Threats made to stab police in man's 'vexatious' phone calls to triple zero

A Henty man who had only just been questioned over a domestic violence dispute phoned triple zero with a threat to stab police, a court heard on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.