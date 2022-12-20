Dad lost his cool when he lost his son in wake of argument with long-time partner

A young North Albury man had a meltdown and punched a front screen door when his partner's sister stopped him taking his young son away.
The incident took place at the Resolution Street house he shared with his partner of 12 years and three children.
It was the children, Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said on Tuesday, that had to be taken into consideration in assessing the seriousness of the matter.
"(The offence is) aggravated by the fact it was in the victim's home, that there were children home at the time, your children home at the time," Ms McLaughlin told Harley Brown on sentencing him.
Brown, 28, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of destroy or damage property and hinder police.
The court was told the incident took place on November 5 after Brown and his partner argued.
In response, Brown picked up his six-year-old son and tried to leave the house.
"However," police said, "the victim's sister grabbed the child from him."
Brown walked out without the boy, then was stopped by his partner and her sister when he tried to return.
"The accused became aggressive and began punching the front screen door, causing the door to detach from the frame," police said.
"The accused has then punched the nearby fence, causing the (steel) sheets to bend and partially (become) removed from the frame."
Brown then fled the scene.
Ms McLaughlin was told how police arrived just before 7.30pm.
Two hours later they went to an address in North Street, North Albury, to speak to Brown, who was told he was under arrest.
The officers put their hands on Brown to prevent him from leaving, but he pulled away and ran off.
Police chased Brown and within moments he was back in their custody.
The court was told Brown had committed similar offences in Victoria this year.
"I am seeing a psychiatrist," Brown told Ms McLaughin, "and taking medication."
Brown was convicted, placed on a four-month conditional release order and fined $480.
