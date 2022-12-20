Bright State Emergency Service volunteers had to interrupt their unit's Christmas barbecue to carry out a complicated high angle rescue on Monday.
After most members indicated they would attend the festive function, pagers went off at 6.30pm.
"A call for a downed paraglider, which started off as an Assist Ambulance but was quickly upgraded to High Angle Rescue," the unit posted on social media.
"So off we went - 13 members, four vehicles and two trailers to the scene."
About 30 to 35 people from a range of emergency services assisted in the rescue near the Mystic launch site above Bright.
"Once the person was located, it was determined that it was easier to lower him to the road below rather than haul him up to the road above," Bright SES said.
"After four hours of work (mostly in the dark), the crew returned, starving, and quickly demolished the food which had been prepared in their absence.
"Not quite the night of festivity we had planned for."
Jindera Rural Fire Brigade's Santa run on Saturday morning also experienced delays owing to an emergency call.
"Trucks decorated, lollies loaded, and Santa and his assistants ready to hop in when the brigade was called out to a grass fire," the brigade posted.
"We have heard several stories of very excited kids hearing the sirens only to watch the truck drive past without stopping.
"Thankfully, the fire was extinguished and Santa ready to roll by 10.30.
"Sad to say there were no other decorated trucks attending the fire."
