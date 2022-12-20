The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Riverina boxing champion and convicted rapist denied return to combat sport as key ruling overturned

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 21 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Convicted rapist Leroy Fisher has lost an appeal to the boxing authorities banning him from the sport.

A former boxing champion and Wagga man convicted on rape, assault and abduction charges who successfully fought his way back into the sport has been banned again as the decision was overturned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.