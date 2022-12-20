FORMER tennis player Sam Groth has reflected on his journey from knocking around Corowa's John Foord Oval as a boy to representing "a global tourist destination" in Victoria's parliament.
"Born in Narrandera, a small town in the Riverina, and growing up as the eldest of three children to my parents Phillip and Melinda, I had dreams to play footy for the Swans or play on the hallowed turf of the centre court at Wimbledon," Mr Groth told .
"We had a modest upbringing, my dad working six days a week to try and give his family a better life.
"But never, as a kid riding his bike to school in Corowa or to the local tennis courts or football ground at John Foord park, did I ever dream or envisage that I would be sitting as an elected member of this chamber."
Mr Groth told of moving to London at 17 after shifting from Albury to Melbourne the previous year to allow him to pursue his tennis career and said he would bring the "work ethic and mentality" that drove him then to parliament.
He said the trigger for him seeking a political career was the impact of COVID-19.
"I was an ambassador for the 2020 Formula One Australian Grand Prix, and my brother was getting married on the Friday," Mr Groth said.
"We had taken a day away from the track for a round of golf before the ceremony, and I received a call that the event was being cancelled because of the coronavirus.
"A year later and after numerous lockdowns I made the call: 'How do I help make a change?'.
"I joined the Liberal Party, contested preselection for the district of Nepean and now I stand here as the MP for my community."
The 35 year-old said he would be a vocal advocate for his Mornington Peninsula electorate, which includes some of Australia's wealthiest areas including Portsea and Sorrento.
He described it as a "global tourist destination and one of Victoria's ecological jewels" that needed protection from overdevelopment and environmental degradation.
Mr Groth thanked his family and former federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg and television tennis commentary colleague Todd Woodbridge for friendship and guidance.
"Now, as I prepare for my first Australian summer without tennis for more than two decades, I look forward to being able to serve again, albeit in a different way," he concluded his speech.
