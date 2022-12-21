Lavington has enticed premiership player Liam Ross back to Lavington Sports Ground.
In another significant boost to the Panthers' finals credentials, Ross returns to the club after a stint with UNSW-Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs in the AFL Sydney Premier Division.
The 22-year old played in the club's premiership this year and also gained some valuable experience in the VFL after a handful of matches with the GWS Giants reserves.
Panthers coach, Adam Schneider, was thrilled to welcome back another premiership player.
Aidan Johnson and Macca Hallows also recently committed to the club when free of VFL commitments.
"We feel fortunate to get Liam back to the club considering he is still in Sydney and studying at university," Schneider said.
"It's terrific news to be able to welcome him back.
"He's more than happy to travel back, Liam is a Lavington kid and misses his home club.
"Liam is a terrific talent which he proved by being part of the club's most recent flag.
"He played in another flag this year in Sydney and also played a bit of VFL with the GWS Giants.
"I haven't seen him play personally but I think it's fair to say that he will return as a more accomplished player, especially after being exposed to playing in the VFL.
"I know he has put on a bit more size since he was last at Lavington and returns with a bit more experience as well."
Schneider said he expected Ross to add to the Panthers' midfield rotations.
"I think Liam will predominantly play an outside role for us because we have our fair share of bulls that can play on the inside," he said.
"We are probably lacking that accumulator on the outside that can use the ball well.
"From all reports Liam is also a really good decision maker when in possession so I look forward to him complimenting the midfielders we have got who play inside roles."
Ross debuted for Lavington in 2017 as a 16-year-old and has played 33-matches at his home club.
His father, Anthony, played more than 100 matches at Lavington Sports Ground and was part of the Panthers' 2001 flag triumph under coach Tim Sanson.
Ross said he was looking forward to returning to his junior club and being reunited with premiership team-mates Johnson and Hallows..
"I always wanted to return to my home club where I have got so many fond memories," he said.
"Dad played some of his best football there, so there is the family connection as well.
"Having 'Schneid's' as coach is also an enticing factor and to be honest, I can't wait to play under him.
"Once I heard 'Johnno' and Macca had also signed on, it appealed to me to make the commitment to travel back."
Ross said he felt the experience of playing VFL this year had been good for his development.
"I was lucky enough to play four VFL matches this season and half-a-dozen the previous year," he said.
"It's always good to challenge yourself at the highest standard possible and I hope to play some more VFL in the future but we will wait and see how that goes.
"Hopefully I can spend some time in the midfield at Lavington but I'm happy to play whatever role."
