IT was a spectacular homecoming for international performer JD Smith in Albury on Wednesday night.
Part of the world-renowned Ten Tenors act, Smith sang three songs at the triumphant return of Carols by Candlelight to QEII Square after three years.
Raised on the Border, Smith got his first big break at Albury Carols 20 years ago.
The former Xavier High School student had just started studying musical theatre at Ballarat.
"It would have been my first real gig in front of a big audience," he said.
"I remember being pretty darn nervous; I did a duo with Gabby Cutler and we sang Grown Up Christmas List."
There were no signs of nerves on Wednesday night when Smith performed O Holy Night, Jingle Bell Rock and Don't Save It All For Christmas Day.
He said the latter tune was particularly pertinent at this time of year.
"It relates to the idea that we should share the love all year long," Smith said.
Smith said it was the first time he had performed at Albury Carols by Candlelight in 12 years.
He said the Border event had generally clashed with touring dates for The Ten Tenors.
"We usually do a Christmas show in the US but that didn't happen this year," he said.
"Lizzie Pogson (organiser) got in touch with me and I was free this year.
"I love performing in front of friends and family and I was happy to be back."
He said previous shows had explored songs from the world of pop, rock and classical.
"It shows how diverse the range of vocals we have in the group in that we're able to celebrate all of the different genres," Smith said.
Since their inception in 1995, The Ten Tenors first toured Australia in 1997 before they took their show to Europe in 2001.
In February they were one of the first Australian tours to return to the world stage, with a 40-city, 47-show tour across the US.
Having joined the act in 2015, Smith said his first tour was to the US.
"It feels like a second home for us. It was pretty amazing and pretty emotional to go back in February for the first time since the pandemic. We appreciated what we had been missing out on!"
Smith will release a new studio album, Soul Searchin', on February 10 ahead of another Ten Tenors Australian tour mid-2023.
