Much-travelled Border footballer Ross 'Chuck' Hedley is recovering ahead of schedule after his triple bypass heart surgery on Saturday.
The super fit 60-year-old, who would train every day, underwent the procedure at St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne.
"He's better than expected, as you would expect, he's walking around the ward doing laps," wife Deb said yesterday morning.
"They had to give us the worst case scenario, but Ross is obviously past that.
"All the drainage and tubing, they're all out except one, he's eating, drinking, they're really pleased with him."
However, Hedley admitted to The Border Mail last week he was "pig-headed" about his health, but is quickly re-evaluating the extent of his recovery period.
"I think he thought in three months time, I'll be back to what I was doing, but he's realising it's going to be a long haul, I don't know he's going to be in the position in three months that he was hoping for," Deb revealed.
"He had a major anesthetic and that messes with your body and there's the trauma of having your heart stopped and restarted."
Hedley started playing senior football at Wodonga in 1979, so to still be playing more than 40 years later he naturally has a high pain threshold, but Deb admits it's counting against him.
"I have to yell at him because he doesn't tell them when he's in pain," she explained.
"Nurses aren't mind readers, they don't know if you don't tell them that you feel sick, or you're in pain or something's uncomfortable, I said, 'push the button, tell them'.
"You can see the pain in his face, that's what they said the most painful part is, they cut the sternum in half and wire it back together.
"He never takes a Panadol, he's had to change his mode of thinking."
Hedley had no symptoms of heart issues, like chest pain or shortness of breath, and only went to the doctor on Deb's urging after a number of friends had suffered heart attacks.
His mum had four heart attacks, the first one at 48, and when Hedley received test results back, it showed one of his arteries was 100 per cent closed up, while two others were at 80 per cent.
The doctor told him he was a heart attack waiting to happen.
The Hedleys reiterated they were thankful for all the family, friends and general community members who have passed on their support.
Ross last week urged people should get their heart health tested, adding it was the best thing he's done.
The family is working with the medical staff on when Hedley will be allowed home to Rutherglen.
