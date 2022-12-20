A multiple vehicle crash has caused traffic delays in Wodonga on Wednesday morning, with witnesses reporting "car parts flying everywhere".
Traffic was congested between the Melrose Drive roundabouts near the Hume Freeway on ramp, with police closing a lane of traffic during the clean-up.
A team of plumbers working on the median strip directly alongside the pile-up said they were relieved to have been away from the site at the time of the crash.
"It would have been a bit of a fright for them. It would have been a bit of a shock with the glass coming," plumbing business owner Ashley Chick said.
He said as cars were waiting at the roundabout, one vehicle collided with the cars in front and "it just concertinaed into everyone" at about 7.50am on Wednesday.
"No one was injured that I know of. There was no ambulance, police were here," Mr Chick said.
Mr Chick said the crash site extended a considerable distance back from the entrance to the roundabout, where his employees were digging to identify a leak less than a metre away from the impact.
"It is right where it happened, right here," Mr Chick said.
As Melrose Drive road users assisted each other with traffic detour and delay information, one eye witness reported their experience from alongside the crash.
"I was in the lane beside them all about 50m behind. There was car parts flying everywhere," they wrote on social media.
"Big bingle between about four or five cars."
An hour later, regular traffic conditions had largely resumed with one vehicle - a work van with shattered windows and inflated airbags - remaining at the site to be towed.
