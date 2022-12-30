The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Health, but not COVID: A look back at The Border Mail's files reveals what made the news in 2022

By Atnhony Bunn
Updated December 31 2022 - 9:23am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premiers Daniel Andrews and Dominic Perrotet, flanked by MPs and Albury Wodonga Health chiefs in October after committing to an Albury hospital upgrade.

NEW HOSPITAL SAGA

COVID has been the biggest issue on the Border for the past two years and health again was a dominant news theme in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.