LIGHT UP
Christmas Lights Display, Lavington Rural Fire Brigade, 629 Krautz Street, Lavington, Saturday, December 24, 8pm to 10.30pm
The boys light up! Celebrate the season and support a worthy Border cause at the same time. Come along and see Lavington Rural Fire Brigade's Christmas sparkling lights display and spread some Christmas cheer. Santa Claus will be in his usual position this year, throwing lollies. There will be drinks, snacks and lucky dips available to buy. There will be a major raffle too with proceeds to Lavington Rural Fire Brigade.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Christmas Market, Gateway Village, Saturday, December 24, 8am to noon
Gather your produce and protein at Albury Wodonga Farmers Market on Christmas Eve. Among the stallholders will be Formichi Smallgoods offering traditional fermented salamis, Italian sausages, ham, bacon, kranskys, smoked chicken and Vienna Frankfurts. Torcaso Produce will be on deck with its fresh fruit and vegetables. Live music and free children's activities. There will be 10 $50 vouchers drawn at noon.
ROLL UP
Myrtleford Rodeo 2022, Myrtleford Recreation Reserve, Monday, December 26, action from 4pm
Enjoy the thrills and spills of Myrtleford's 67th Golden Spurs Rodeo. Gates open at 11am for junior and second division events and the main program starts at 4pm and runs until 10.30pm. Barrel races, team roping, saddle bronc and bareback riding build up the day's events to the open bull ride, where the bravest cowboys try to stay on for eight seconds on some of Australia's Happy Gill's best bucking bulls - Gold Bandit and Vertical Exit.
RUN UP
Willow Parkrun, Willow Park, Pearce Street, Wodonga, Saturday, December 24, 8am
End the year on a high with Parkrun. It's a free, fun and friendly, weekly 5-kilometre community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate. Register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode.
DANCE UP
Christmas Eve Party, Beer Deluxe Albury, Saturday, December 24, 8pm
It's that time of year again, where familiar faces return to Beer Deluxe Albury in their best festive outfits and party on down until late. Don't mess with Border tradition, simply join the annual Christmas Eve party! Three stages will offer up live tunes and DJs. Entry is by donation.
LOOK UP
Regent Cinemas Albury Wodonga, Saturday, December 24, and Monday, December 26, varied screenings
Gather your friends and family and settle in for a feature-length movie on the big screen. Think Strange World, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical and Avatar: The Way of Water. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody opens on Boxing Day.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.